Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 39,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 70,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNQ. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $52.93. 2,806,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.03.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5822 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.05%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

