Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

IWF traded down $5.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.03. 1,745,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,534. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $311.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

