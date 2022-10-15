Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,801,554,000 after buying an additional 3,340,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hess by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,149,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,049,716,000 after buying an additional 469,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hess by 99.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $574,080,000 after buying an additional 2,669,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hess by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,201,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $449,690,000 after purchasing an additional 227,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $6.51 on Friday, hitting $122.59. 1,518,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,113. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.22 and its 200 day moving average is $112.86. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.52. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $68.32 and a 1-year high of $131.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HES. Barclays reduced their target price on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

