Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,107 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

TJX Companies Stock Performance

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $63.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,234,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,410. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.