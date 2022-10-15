Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 960.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,109,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,195. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.59.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

