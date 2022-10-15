Calamos Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,115,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,554,000 after acquiring an additional 292,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,994 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $34.21. 33,384,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,588,520. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.24.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

