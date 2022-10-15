Calamos Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,182,000 after acquiring an additional 468,198 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,107,220,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.8 %

MA traded down $5.27 on Friday, hitting $288.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,106,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,032. The company has a market cap of $278.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Macquarie reduced their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

