Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Up 62.3% in September

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 62.3% from the September 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 99.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLNFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Calian Group Stock Performance

Shares of CLNFF remained flat at $40.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73. Calian Group has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $56.66.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

