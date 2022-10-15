Calix (NYSE:CALX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CALX. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.90.

Calix Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.69. Calix has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $80.95.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.02 million. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,394,050. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Calix by 45.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,511,000 after buying an additional 2,340,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Calix by 35.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,713,000 after buying an additional 1,453,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Calix by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after buying an additional 639,780 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Calix by 414.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after buying an additional 508,644 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Calix by 125.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 885,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after buying an additional 493,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

