Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.88.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Cameco by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 85,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 21,047 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 162,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 15.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

