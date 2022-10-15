Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

Camtek Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.28. Camtek has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $992.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 52.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 981,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,184,000 after purchasing an additional 337,110 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 7.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 24.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,313,000. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,589,000. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

