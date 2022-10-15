Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDPYF shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.50 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

CDPYF stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $50.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.091 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

