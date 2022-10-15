Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $103.80

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $103.80 and last traded at $104.16, with a volume of 28884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.95.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.79.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 41.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,457,000 after buying an additional 6,120,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $654,343,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 59.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,277,000 after buying an additional 3,237,217 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 34.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,466,162,000 after buying an additional 2,796,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,720,000 after buying an additional 2,434,495 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

