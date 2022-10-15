CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CareCloud Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTBCP traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,937. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $30.45.

CareCloud Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.2292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

