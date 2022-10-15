CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of CareDx to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

CareDx Stock Down 2.7 %

CareDx stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. CareDx has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $879.42 million, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareDx

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). CareDx had a negative net margin of 22.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CareDx will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $62,546.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,675.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx



CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.



