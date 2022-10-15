Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $363.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $329.60.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of CSL stock traded down $12.01 on Friday, hitting $281.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $211.06 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,879,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Recommended Stories

