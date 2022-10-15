Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSLGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $329.60.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL stock opened at $281.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $211.06 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.94.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSLGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

