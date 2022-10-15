Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $329.60.

CSL stock opened at $281.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $211.06 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.94.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

