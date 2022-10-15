CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $59.36

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.36 and last traded at $61.13, with a volume of 9502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

CarMax Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.07 and its 200 day moving average is $90.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in CarMax by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 449,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,706,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in CarMax by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 112,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

