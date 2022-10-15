CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America cut CarMax from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered CarMax from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,929,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,406. CarMax has a twelve month low of $59.23 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.85.

Insider Activity at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. CarMax’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 595.2% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 233.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 480.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.