Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 136,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,070,560 shares.The stock last traded at $6.28 and had previously closed at $6.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 874 ($10.56) to GBX 824 ($9.96) in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Palliser Capital UK Ltd lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 103,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 40,688 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.