Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.67.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TAST stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:TAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.15). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 20.21% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $441.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

