Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TASTGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.67.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TAST stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TASTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.15). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 20.21% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $441.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

(Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.