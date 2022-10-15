Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Carter’s to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Carter’s to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.29.

Carter’s Price Performance

Carter’s stock opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $62.65 and a 12 month high of $111.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average is $78.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

