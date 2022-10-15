CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of CASI stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

Insider Activity at CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.13% and a negative net margin of 91.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Huang purchased 171,116 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $559,549.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 171,116 shares in the company, valued at $559,549.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 291,210 shares of company stock worth $1,023,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

