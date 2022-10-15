Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Catalent were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.7% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 62.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 37.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

Catalent Price Performance

Catalent stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.30 and a 52-week high of $140.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In related news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,380 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.