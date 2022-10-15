Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.81.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:CPRX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. 1,353,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,247. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $159,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 464,442 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,964.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 308,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,211.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 11,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $159,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 464,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,964.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 795,748 shares of company stock worth $11,434,354. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 110.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 168,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $5,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

