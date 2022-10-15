CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Update

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the September 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

CB Financial Services stock remained flat at $22.00 during trading hours on Friday. 1,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $112.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.59. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBFV shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.