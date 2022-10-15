CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $26.80.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 6.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

