CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $213.00.
CDW Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ CDW traded down $3.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.08. 687,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,314. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CDW has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.
CDW Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $2,421,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,519,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,434,000 after purchasing an additional 105,015 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CDW
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.
