CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $213.00.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ CDW traded down $3.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.08. 687,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,314. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CDW has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $2,421,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,519,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,434,000 after purchasing an additional 105,015 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.