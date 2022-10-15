CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $112.05 million and $6.96 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.13280862 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,083,477.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

