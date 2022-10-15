Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the September 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.0 days.
Cellcom Israel Stock Up 2.3 %
Cellcom Israel stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.77. 1,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36. Cellcom Israel has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $6.37.
About Cellcom Israel
