Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the September 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.0 days.

Cellcom Israel Stock Up 2.3 %

Cellcom Israel stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.77. 1,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36. Cellcom Israel has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $6.37.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Net. The company offers internet access and infrastructure, internet television, international telephony, landline telephony, and transmission services for business customers and telecommunications operators.

