Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 29,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,242. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.38. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.14). Research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 940,456 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

