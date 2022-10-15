Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $35.61

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.61 and last traded at $35.71, with a volume of 205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.37 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $275,774.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,984.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

