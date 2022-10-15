Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Century Global Commodities Co. (TSE:CNT – Get Rating) were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 11,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 13,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Century Global Commodities Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29.

Century Global Commodities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Global Commodities Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores and develops for iron ores, and precious and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Joyce Lake Property, a direct shipping iron ore project that comprises six mineral licenses, which include a total of 682 claims covering a total area of approximately 17,049 hectares located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Global Commodities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Global Commodities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.