CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CEVA to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA Stock Performance

CEVA stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 92,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,476. The firm has a market cap of $560.51 million, a P/E ratio of 604.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.08. CEVA has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $50.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEVA

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.