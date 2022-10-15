Chain Price Reaches $0.0655 on Exchanges (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $18.87 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chain has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chain

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chain is chain.com. Chain’s official message board is blog.chain.com.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

