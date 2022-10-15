Chain (XCN) Price Hits $0.0657 on Major Exchanges

Chain (XCN) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $19.70 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0657 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Chain has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.62 or 0.27523082 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Chain Token Profile

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official message board is blog.chain.com. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chain is chain.com.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

