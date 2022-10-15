Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 6,089.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,699 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of Change Healthcare worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler cut Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen set a $27.75 price target on Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.75 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Change Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $884.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.39 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.