Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,492 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,675 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $14,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,072,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 15.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,402 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of LNG stock traded down $7.62 on Friday, reaching $170.55. 3,884,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,418. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $97.85 and a one year high of $178.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.91.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

