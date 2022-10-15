Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

LNG has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.25.

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $170.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.04. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $97.85 and a 52 week high of $178.62.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 800.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

