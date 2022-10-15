Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $116.69 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $111.57 and a 52 week high of $146.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

In related news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total value of $414,784.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,770,000 after buying an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,385,000 after buying an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,217,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 265,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

