Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating)

CVX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Chevron Trading Down 3.1 %

Chevron stock opened at $160.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron has a 52-week low of $108.96 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

