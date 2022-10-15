Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 139.6% from the September 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CSSEP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,351. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $28.03.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2031 per share. This represents a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSSEP Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

(Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.