Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 139.6% from the September 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of CSSEP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,351. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $28.03.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2031 per share. This represents a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.
