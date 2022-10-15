Chiliz Reaches Market Cap of $1.06 Billion (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $159.13 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,252.46 or 0.27460700 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010725 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,386,953 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

