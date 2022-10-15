China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a growth of 173.6% from the September 15th total of 26,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

