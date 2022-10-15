China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CJJD traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.63. 46,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,434. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
