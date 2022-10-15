China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Up 152.9% in September

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 599,300 shares, a growth of 152.9% from the September 15th total of 237,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 986,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Liberal Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of China Liberal Education by 801.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 208,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 185,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Liberal Education Price Performance

China Liberal Education stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 185,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,590. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. China Liberal Education has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.02.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

