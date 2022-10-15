China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.21

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and traded as low as $11.71. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 24,880 shares trading hands.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.22.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

