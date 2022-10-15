Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.20. 41,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,496,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Chindata Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chindata Group

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.90 million. Chindata Group had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CD. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,910,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Chindata Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,058,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,892,000 after buying an additional 2,375,484 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Chindata Group by 1,946.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,590,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after buying an additional 1,513,030 shares during the period. Harbor Spring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,438,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Further Reading

