ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Down 2.7 %

IMOS stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 43,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,195. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $649.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $232.84 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 22.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMOS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

