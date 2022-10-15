Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.24

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.24 and traded as low as C$12.19. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$12.60, with a volume of 419,780 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHP.UN shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.86, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.23.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.